Wife of ABU 1st indigenous V. C is dead

August 13, 2020

Victoria Ishaya Audu of Charity and Faith Missions-Victory Assembly, Zaria, Kaduna State, Nigeria passed on to Glory yesterday.

She was the Wife of Late Professor Ishaya Audu a Hausa Christian, the first Indigenous Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and Founder of Charity and Faith Missions in Zaria Nigeria.

Their ministry made tremendous impact on the Hausa Christians especially those in rural areas. Their School, Savannah Polyclinic has give our people a great opportunity to become health practitioners that are impacting many lives in the Hausa Land.

Madam Victoria held on strong for 15 years after the departure of AUDU her husband.

