7th Annual Yoruba Summer Classes begins

Feyikemi Niyi-olayinka, the brain behind the mother tongue must not go into extinctions initiative has announced that the Classes which began few years back will not be lock down by Covid 19.

According to the famous TV presenter, broadcaster and famous o’le ku lead actress “this our language is fast going to extinction..and we should all join hands, to keep it alive, to redirects our wardens to the depth, etymology and intrinsic communicative values of

our own languages. ”

Feyikemi, an OAP added “The 7th Annual Yoruba Summer Classes is with a difference because of the Covid-19 Pandemic .Join us from Monday 17th to Friday 28th August by 12 noon daily to enjoy the lectures in the comforts of your homes and offices.This years program has no age limit,so everyone is welcome to join us via

Facebook:Mother Support Mother Tongue

Youtube:Mothersupport Mothertongue

Instagram:Mother Tongue Supporters

Zoom :402 073 5782 password 05b14b.

For further information call Ope 08033939194

Dolapo 08068935351.