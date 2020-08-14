Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti tests positive for coronavirus

Barcelona have defender Samuel Umtiti has tested positive for coronavirus – but the Frenchman has not travelled for their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

The Catalan giants confirmed the news in a statement published on their website after the club’s latest Covid-19 tests were conducted on Thursday.

Barcelona announced the France international – who was not selected in their match-squad for Friday evening’s clash – is asymptomatic and is now in self-isolation.

The news comes just a couple of days after Umtiti’s Barcelona team-mate and compatriot Jean-Clair Todibo also confirmed he had tested positive for Covid-19.

A statement read: ‘After the PCR tests carried out on Thursday the first team player Samuel Umtiti has tested positive for Covid-19. The players is asymptomatic, is in good health and is isolating at home.

‘The club has informed the relevant sporting and health authorities as well as tracing all the people who have had contact with the player so that they can undergo the corresponding PCR tests.’