Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BBNaija: Laycon’s manhood is huge – Vee tells Erica, and she says, “Exactly” 

Younews Ng August 14, 2020 Entertainment, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 21 Views

Erica was having a conversation with TolaniBaj and Vee as to how she’s attracted to Laycon mentally and attracted to Kiddwaya physically.

Erica noted that she wishes she could have a guy with Kidd’s Physical features and also same guy with Laycon’s mind.

..and then Vee noted that Laycon is physically loaded down there! In her words; “My girl, streets are saying Laycon is….” ..then she emphatically made a gesture noting how huge Laycon’s eggplant is… and then Erica agreed, saying “Exactly”.. TolaniBaj also said, “I heard too”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

NJC Recommend 8 Names To Buhari For Appointment As Supreme Court Justices

Contrary to speculations and arguments in some quarters that South-South were excluded in the names ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.