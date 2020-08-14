BBNaija: Laycon’s manhood is huge – Vee tells Erica, and she says, “Exactly”

Erica was having a conversation with TolaniBaj and Vee as to how she’s attracted to Laycon mentally and attracted to Kiddwaya physically.

Erica noted that she wishes she could have a guy with Kidd’s Physical features and also same guy with Laycon’s mind.

..and then Vee noted that Laycon is physically loaded down there! In her words; “My girl, streets are saying Laycon is….” ..then she emphatically made a gesture noting how huge Laycon’s eggplant is… and then Erica agreed, saying “Exactly”.. TolaniBaj also said, “I heard too”