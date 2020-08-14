Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Death Sentence Of Kano Singer Must Be Quashed – Amnesty International

August 14, 2020

Global human rights organisation, Amnesty International has condemned the death sentence passed on a Kano-based singer, Yahaya Sharif.

Reacting via its Twitter handle, the group described the sentence passed on the singer for blasphemy as a travesty of justice.

Amnesty international’s tweets came three days after 22-year-old Sharif was sentenced to death by hanging by the Kano Upper Shari’a Court in Hausawa Filin Hockey area of the state.

The judge, Aliyu Kani, said he found Sharif guilty as charged and convicted him based on Section 382 (b) of the Kano Penal Code of 2000.

But Amnesty International believes there are serious concerns about the fairness of Sharif’s trial and the framing of the charges against him based on WhatsApp messages.

“The imposition of the death penalty following an unfair trial violates the right to life.

“The authorities of Kano State must immediately quash the conviction and death sentence of Yahaya Sharif Aminu, who was sentenced to death by hanging on spurious charges of blasphemy by the Kano Upper Shari’a Court,” it said.

