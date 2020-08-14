El-Rufai reveals those Who Are behind Kaduna Violence

Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State, has accused some clerics of instigating violence in the state.

El-Rufai said the clerics are using their resources to preach disunity instead of peace that would help the state.

He spoke at the House of government of the state yesterday while playing host to Anglican Church Primate Henry Ndukuba.

But the governor insisted his administration could contain violence at its point of origin.

He also disclosed that his administration is doing the best it can to find a solution to the violence in Kaduna.

According to El-Rufai: “Our study of the situation over four decades has shown that the main drivers of this violence are a few clerics that use their platforms, not to preach peaceful co-existence or promote our common humanity.

“Rather, they use their platforms and revered positions to divide and incite violence. I was sad to hear from the primate that he was a victim in 1987, when his house was burnt down in Wusasa, Zaria.

In those days, the primate will recall that this sort of violence starts from one part of the state and spreads all over the state.

“One credit that this government gets from everyone, including our adversaries, has been our ability to contain these outbreaks to their points of origin.”

Kaduna State has witnessed some measure of violent conflict with the Southern part of the state being the most hit.

Only recently, some gunmen believed to be Fulani herdsmen had invaded communities in Southern Kaduna and killed over 20 people while several others were injured.