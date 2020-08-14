House rejects CBN’s presentation on $11 billion power cash

The House of Representatives yesterday rejected the presentation of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN0 on the $11 billion withdrawn from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) for the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) following observed discrepancies in the presentation of the CBN and that of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

The Adhoc Committee set up by the House to investigate the power sector however stepped down the consideration of the report of the CBN Governor, Godwin Emiefele who was invited by the committee to explain the withdrawal of $11billion and the N1.514 trillion Nigerian Electricity Stabilisation Facility intervention fund approved and disbursed to Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) company after post-privatisation exercise.

Emefiele who was represented by his Deputy, Adebisi Shonubi did not speak on the withdrawal, but only shed light on the funds given to NBET.

The lawmakers declined the consideration Emefiele’s report because the figures presented contradicted those presented by the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Idris Ahmed and other stakeholders during its previous sitting.

Emiefele said in line with the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval of N213 billion for NBET, N189.1 billion has been released so far.

He said N60.8 billion has been repaid by the operators who accessed the fund through NBET.

He further said the apex bank also approved N701 billion for the Nigeria Electricity Stabilisation Facility, out of which N694.98 billion was disbursed as at December 2018.

He said further that out of another N600 billion approved for NBET, N85.41 billion has so far been disbursed based on NBET advice.

While stressing that liquidity remains a major challenge facing the industry, the CBN explained that all the intervention funds were 100per cent guaranteed by Ministry of Finance on behalf of the Federal Government.

@ thenation