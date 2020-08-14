Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Igbo group raising N500b for 2023 presidency

Younews Ng August 14, 2020 Business, Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 58 Views

A group, the World Igbo Peoples Assembly (WIPAS), on Thursday said it would raise N500 million to ensure someone from the Southeast is elected President in 2023.

Its spokesman, Chief Emeka Nwachukwu, said it was long overdue for the Igbo to produce a President.

Nwachukwu is hopeful that Ndigbo and Nigerians of good conscience worldwide would fund the Igbo President project.

He urged Nigerians to support a candidate from the Southeast, saying the region has an array of qualified people for the top job to choose from.

Nwachukwu said the WIPAS team would soon meet those it described as the “who is who” in Nigeria.

According to him, the likes of Gen. Yakubu Gowon, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, General Ishola Williams, Chief Edwin Clark, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, Chief Ebenezar Babatope, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Buba Galadima, Tanko Yakassai and others are now disposed to someone of Igbo extraction succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari.

Spokesman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chuks Ibegbu, said the highest Igbo socio-cultural organisation would back an Igbo for the presidency.

He said anything done to achieve the objective is in order, but that everything should be done transparently.

