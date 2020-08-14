Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Cross 48,000 With 373 New Infections

Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections on Thursday crossed 48, 000 with the country reporting 373 fresh cases of the virus.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in its latest update about the pandemic.

They take Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections to 48,116 with 34,309 discharged and 966 deaths confirmed from the figure so far.

The cases on Thursday were confirmed in nineteen states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Nigeria’s COVID-19 epicentre, Lagos State, had 69 fresh cases, while Osun and Kaduna states witnessed 40 and 41 infections respectively.

Other states with new cases include Oyo – 40; FCT – 35; Plateau – 22; Rivers – 19; Kano – 17; Ondo – 17; Ogun – 15; Abia – 14; Gombe – 12 and Imo – 9.

Enugu confirmed 7 more infections, Kwara – 6; Delta – 5; Niger – 2; Borno – 1; Bauchi – 1; and Nasarawa – 1.