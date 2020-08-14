Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Unpaid Electric Bill Not Transferable to New Tenant – Court

August 14, 2020

Justice I Harrison of the Federal High Court in Lagos today struck down the power of Eko Electricity Distribution Company to demand that a new tenant or new owner of a property should pay for power consumed on a property by the previous tenant or owner.

Now,  the activists are sensitising  the populace about the new development  ..one of them said  “We took the matter to Court, and Justice Harrison upheld our position and went ahead to award N1,000,000.00 as damages against Eko Electricity……..
This is a beautiful judgment.

“Don’t allow PHCN drag or bug you with unnecessary electricity bills for the electric power you didn’t consume. Be informed.

