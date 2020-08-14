Unpaid Electric Bill Not Transferable to New Tenant – Court

Justice I Harrison of the Federal High Court in Lagos today struck down the power of Eko Electricity Distribution Company to demand that a new tenant or new owner of a property should pay for power consumed on a property by the previous tenant or owner.

Now, the activists are sensitising the populace about the new development ..one of them said “We took the matter to Court, and Justice Harrison upheld our position and went ahead to award N1,000,000.00 as damages against Eko Electricity……..

This is a beautiful judgment.

“Don’t allow PHCN drag or bug you with unnecessary electricity bills for the electric power you didn’t consume. Be informed.