Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BBNaija: My relationship with Erica won’t end – Kiddwaya

Younews Ng August 15, 2020 Business, Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 19 Views

Fourteen days after Kiddwaya and Erica became intimate, he has assured their relationship will definitely continue after the show.

The 27-year-old housemate made this known during a conversation with Bright O on August 14.

Bright O had asked if Kiddwaya sees his relationship with Erica going beyond the House to which he responded in the affirmative.

“Yes of course definitely will,” Kiddwaya stressed.

Kidd and Erica had labelled themselves ” friends and special friends” when Ebuka asked if they were into a romantic relationship some weeks back.

Kiddwaya also stated Neo and Vee’s relationship won’t last more than December.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Mailafiya ‘profusely apologised’, playing to the gallery – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday said a former Deputy Governor of the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.