Nigeria Records 329 New COVID-19 Cases, Seven More Deaths

Nigeria on Friday recorded 329 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said.

The health agency also reported seven additional deaths to take the country’s toll from the virus to 973.

At least 35,998 persons have recovered from the disease as confirmed cases, since the country started reporting in February, stood at 48,445.

In characteristic fashion, Lagos reported the highest number of new cases among the states on Friday with 113 fresh infections; Kaduna emerged second with 49 and the FCT recorded 33 new cases.

Other states with new cases include: Plateau-24, Kano-16, Edo-15, Ogun-14, Delta-13, Osun-10, Oyo-8, Ekiti-6, Bayelsa-6, Akwa Ibom-5, Borno-4, Enugu-4, Ebonyi-3, Rivers-2, Bauchi-1, Nasarawa-1, Gombe-1, and Niger-1.