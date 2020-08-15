Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Sokoto monarch dies at 58

Younews Ng August 15, 2020 Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 46 Views

The remains of the District Head of Tambuwal, Sokoto state, Alhaji Sa’ad Mainasara Dahiru has been laid to rest.

The monarch, aged 58, died Thursday in Abuja after a protracted illness and has been buried in his Tambuwal ancestral home.

In a statement Friday, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal prayed Allah to grant him Aljanna Firdaus and his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, the Sokoto-Tambuwal road had been busy since the early hours of Friday with sympathisers; relations, friends including top government functionaries, lawmakers and politicians thronging to condole the family over the monarch’s demise.

Funeral rites were performed in Tambuwal town with Governor Tambuwal, top government functionaries, politicians among others in attendance.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

OAU Ife explains why Akor was denied admission after scoring 320 In JAMB.

Few days ago, a student, Ruke Akor, went to Nairaland to complain about her being ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.