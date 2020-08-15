Sokoto monarch dies at 58

The remains of the District Head of Tambuwal, Sokoto state, Alhaji Sa’ad Mainasara Dahiru has been laid to rest.

The monarch, aged 58, died Thursday in Abuja after a protracted illness and has been buried in his Tambuwal ancestral home.

In a statement Friday, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal prayed Allah to grant him Aljanna Firdaus and his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, the Sokoto-Tambuwal road had been busy since the early hours of Friday with sympathisers; relations, friends including top government functionaries, lawmakers and politicians thronging to condole the family over the monarch’s demise.

Funeral rites were performed in Tambuwal town with Governor Tambuwal, top government functionaries, politicians among others in attendance.