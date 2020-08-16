Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde contracts Coronavirus. !

Younews Ng August 16, 2020 Celebrity, Entertainment, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 70 Views

Popular Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, also known as Omosexy, has revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation where she’s receiving treatment.

The actress on her verified Instagram handle broke the news to her fans, adding that though she is now getting better, she has remained in isolation.

According to her, “I know most of you have been wondering where I have been. Well, I contracted COVID-19. I have been ill and have been in isolation but I am getting better.”

She further disclosed that more details about her health would be revealed soon.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

President Donald Trump Younger Brother is Dead !

President Donald Trump has paid tribute to his “best friend” and youngest brother following his ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.