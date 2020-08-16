Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BBnaija Housemate, Nengi Confesses To Have Had Bum bum Surgery

Younews Ng August 16, 2020 Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 41 Views

Rebecca Nengi Hampson, one of the female housemates in Big Brother Naija reality TV show disclosed that she underwent a liposuction procedure before coming into the house.

Nengi stated this on Friday in a conversation with her friend and love interest, Ozo.

According to the light-skinned beauty queen, liposuction is nothing to be ashamed of. She added that she regrets ‘not blogging about her experience and would consider blogging her next surgical procedure’.

“When I tell people I have had liposuction, they always said I should not be talking about it. The way I look at it there is nothing there at all.

“If I ever had a procedure again I will blog about it. I even regret not putting it in a blog like the white girls do ’cause’ I had a bomb-ass experience and it came out really nice.”

