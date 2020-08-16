Saturday afternoon saw what looked like a second Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ fight as housemates, Nengi and Kaisha got close to tearing each other apart. Although the cause of the fight is yet to be confirmed, the two female housemates were seen hurling abusive words at each other. Peace was however restored after fellow housemates showed up and separated the two to avoid their feud from escalating to violence.
BBNaija: Kaisha To Nengi: You're An Attention Seeker With Fake Ass
