Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BBNaija: Kaisha To Nengi: You’re An Attention Seeker With Fake Ass

Younews Ng August 16, 2020 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 41 Views

Saturday afternoon saw what looked like a second Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ fight as housemates, Nengi and Kaisha got close to tearing each other apart. Although the cause of the fight is yet to be confirmed, the two female housemates were seen hurling abusive words at each other. Peace was however restored after fellow housemates showed up and separated the two to avoid their feud from escalating to violence.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

President Donald Trump Younger Brother is Dead !

President Donald Trump has paid tribute to his “best friend” and youngest brother following his ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.