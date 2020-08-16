Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

DSS Invites Former Speaker, Na’abba, For Criticising Buhari’s Govt

Younews Ng August 16, 2020

The Department of State Services (DSS), has invited former speaker of House of Representatives, Ghali Na’abba, over a comment he made about President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in a recent interview.

It was reported that Na’abba in an interview on Channels Television, had said the National Consultative Front (NCF), a movement, which he co-chairs in Nigeria, has an agenda to bring a new Nigeria that works for all.

Tanko Yunusa, spokesperson for the group, disclosed the development in a statement on Saturday.

He said the former speaker has decided to honour the DSS invitation on Monday by 12.00pm.

It was also reported that That Na’abba had accused Buhari of turning Nigeria into a failed state, describing him as an incompetent leader.

“Please be notified that the DSS on Friday sent an invitation to NCFront Co-Chair and former Speaker of Nigeria, Rt Hon Ghali Umar Na’abba, after his very profound interview on Channels Television on Thursday in regard to the NCFront agenda to bring about a new Nigeria that works for all.

“However, our leader, Ghali Umar Na’abba, has Decided to honour the DSS invitation and therefore shall be visiting the DSS Headquarters in Abuja on Monday at 12noon.

“All NCFront organs, structures and allies nationwide are by this notice put on the alert as eternal vigilance is the price of liberty,” the statement said

About Younews Ng

