Petrol tanker, truck collide on Niger bridge

Tragedy was on Sunday averted at the Niger bridge, Onitsha, Anambra state following an accident involving two articulated vehicles.

The accident, which occurred around 6.30am, involved a tanker loaded with 40,000 litres of gas and another truck with five persons on board.

We gathered that one of the lorries was attempting to overtake the other on top of the bridge when they suddenly collided.

An eye witness however said the liquid contents of the vehicle was still intact before the arrival of officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The Ag. Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, Kamal Musa, confirmed the incident, attributing the crash to wrongful overtaking.

He said no life or injury was recorded.

He said: “At about 0630hrs this morning Sunday 16th August 2020, an articulated vehicle loaded with 40,000 liters of Associated Gas Oil (AGO) with enlistment number ENU 757ZX collided with a M/Benz Truck with registration number NNE XB on the Niger Bridge Onitsha

“A total of five male adults were involved. The crash was caused by wrongful overtaking while on top speed.

“FRSC rescue team from Onitsha Unit Command have condoned off the crash scene and commenced traffic control while a tow truck from Asaba was contacted and deployed to tow off the trucks.

“The Sector Commander FRSC, Andrew Kumapayi warns motorists to shun over speeding and dangerous overtaking while on the highways.”