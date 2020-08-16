Woman Bites Husband’s Penis Days After Flogging Him

A woman has bitten her husband’s penis three days after flogging him with a stick

The incident is said to have occurred at their residence in Umuofuga, Umuhu, Imo State.

A cousin to the victim, Udochkwu Nwimo, said the 25-year-old woman had gone out with her former lover, who returned her to her home with his motorcycle late at night. A fight broke out between the woman and her husband, who questioned her whereabouts. Neighbours had allegedly settled the fight but later at midnight, she attacked him and bit his penis.

Nwimo said the man is in a critical condition and may lose his penis.

The mother-of-three is said to have also suffered a deep cut to her breast during the fight.

Orlando Ikeokwu, the state spokesman of the police, reportedly said the police have left the couple to settle their differences after the husband claimed it was domestic matter and they do not want police interference.