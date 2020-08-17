Barcelona puts up all senior players for sale after Champions League’s exit [Full list]

Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu is planning a massive overhaul of the club’s squad following their humiliating 8-2 Champions League last-8 final defeat to Bayern Munich.

According to Sport, Bartomeu wants to totally refresh Barcelona’s ageing squad and has put every senior player in the team up for sale except four: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Clement Lenglet, Frankie De Jong and Lionel Messi.

Bartomeu also wants to relieve Barcelona coach, Quique Setien, of his duties immediately with former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino the favourite to replace him, though the likes of Max Allegri and Ronald Koeman are also in the frame.

Barcelona has been looking for buyers for the likes of Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Samuel Umtiti and Rafinha for some time, though now Bartomeu has added some “untouchables” to the list of players he is prepared to sell.

Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique will also be sold if any reasonable offers are made.

Recall that Barcelona was embarrassed by a ruthless Bayern side in the Champions League on Friday night in Portugal.

Thomas Muller and Philippe Coutinho both scored two goals each for Bayern, with Robert Lewandowski, Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry and Joshua Kimmich also on target for the Bundesliga champions.

Barcelona did strike through David Alaba’s own-goal and Luis Suarez’s second-half goal.

Barca’s loss against Bayern was their worst defeat in almost 80 years