Customs impound N10bn worth of rice filled vehicles at once

Federal Operations Unit, Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) over the weekend announced a single seizure of contrabands with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N10billion in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Public Relations Officer of the unit, Peter Duniya, the acting Customs Area Controller, Usman Yahaya said the seizure was made at Ido-Eruwa road in one day.

According to the acting Customs Area Controller, “The contraband comprised of 34 fairly used and new vehicles which were laden with second-hand clothes, Indian hemp and foreign parboiled rice.

“The economic saboteurs met their waterloo when our operatives acted based on credible information, made a single seizure at Ido-Eruwa Road in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“The contrabands include 34 different brands of both new and used vehicles laden with banned items such as second-hand clothes, foreign parboiled rice and Indian hemp.”

However, Yahaya further stated that though there was stiff resistance from the smugglers who engaged the support of hoodlums, the Customs operatives displayed a high level of professionalism and restraint “Our operatives were met with stiff resistance from a combination of smugglers, hoodlums and villagers. However, with the application of a high level of professionalism, the patrol teams were able to bring all the vehicles down to Lagos without any casualty,” the acting CAC added.