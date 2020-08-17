Tribunal Nullifies Bayelsa Governorship Election, Orders Fresh Election Within 90 Days

The Bayelsa State Gubernatorial Petition Tribunal has nullified the election of Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State.

The election was nullified based on a petition by the Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party, which argued that it was unlawfully excluded from participating in the election.

The tribunal ruling can, however, still be challenged at the appeal court.

Insightful details later on the tribunal’s Monday ruling will be provided in subsequent updates.

Monday’s ruling comes two days after the tribunal dismissed three other petitions against the election of Mr Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The three-member tribunal dismissed the three petitions filed by separate parties on Saturday.

The Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja, on Saturday, dismissed three petitions against Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and affirmed him the duly elected governor of the state.

The petitions dismissed by the tribunal were filed by the Alliance for Democracy (AD), the United People’s Congress (UPC) and the Liberation Movement (LM)

