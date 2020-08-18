BBNaija: Fans call for old voting system, as Kaisha gets eviction

BBNaija fans on social media are demanding for the return of the old voting system –

This comes after Kaisha was evicted from the house despite having a higher percentage of votes than 3 other housemates who appeared in the bottom 4

– Many people are of the opinion that their votes don’t count since the housemates determine who leaves or stay.

Mixed reactions have trailed the recent BBNaija live eviction show which witnessed Kaisha’s exit from the reality show.

Currently trending at the number 4 spot on Twitter is the call for the return of the old voting system rather than continue with the current one .

Fans are displeased over the exit of Kaisha who had more votes than the other three. In the old voting system, housemates nominated who they wanted to leave the house and fans voted to save nominated housemates.

Whoever had the least number of votes was evicted.