What I told DSS–Na’Aba

Former Speaker of House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba on Monday said he was invited by the Department of State Services (DSS) to clarify on certain phrases he used in the media last week.

Na’Abba had criticised the Muhammadu Buhari-led government in a press conference and on a television interview for its handling of a number of governance challenges.

He had specifically described the country as a ‘failed state’ and that Nigerians have a ‘right to self- determination’

Na’Aba, a co-Chairman of the National Consultative Front, said the DSS asked him to explain what he meant by his use of failed state and self determination.

He said he did not waste time to clarify on the phrases.

He said he was questioned for over two hours.

Na’Abba however said that he stood by his words while being interrogated.

“I did not disown anything I said. I will never mince my words. Whatever I see as the truth I say it.

“And that is what I said in my interview and said during the press conference. And I can never say anything that is not the truth,” he said.

He continued: “What happened was there were certain words that appeared in my address and interview which needed some clarifications and which clarification, I made.

“We were both satisfied with what happened. We advised one another. The DSS have their own job and their own experience. I too have my own vocation also have my own experience. And we felt highly enriched by our experiences.

“That is how things are supposed to be. It went successfully. I enjoyed my stay there. I had no problems with the way they received me.

“In my address I used the words ‘failed state’ and ‘self determination’. When we say out words, what we mean may be different from what other persons perceive and that was what happened.

“Self- determination simply in our own context means Nigerians must be allowed to live the way they want to live.

“It does not mean dismemberment of the country. A lot of times from security point of view, when you say self- determination, it is meant that it is the dismemberment of the country, which is not so. This needed clarification.

“Failed state is any state that cannot provide a lot of services. What happened was that in their own opinion, I did not use the words appropriately and it is only human to use words not appropriately and I told them that what I meant there is that the indices that characterise a failed state are prevalent with us.”