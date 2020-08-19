Acting NDDC md,Pondei, debunks acting when he fainted

Kemebradikumo Pondei, acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has described claims that he was faking his collapse during a hearing of the House of Representatives committee probing the commission as ridiculous.

He said this in an interview.

Pondei had on July 20 collapsed while been questioned by the panel over alleged mismanagement of N40 billion by the Interim Management Committee of the commission.

He had been trolled on social media as many Nigerians said he fainted to avoid answering question thrown at him by the panel.

“I had an unexplained, unexpected health challenge. It is ridiculous to think that people believed I was acting. I would not pray for anyone to experience what I went through. I do not run from issues. I have put all that behind me,” he said.

Pondei also described the allegation of mismanagement of funds as laughable, saying the probe had initially said it was probed alleged missing N40 billion before it changed it to extra-budgetary spending.

He lamented that the commission was asked to refund monies paid to contractors owed money as well as allowances paid to staff.

He also said the commission had been used by politicians to raise war chests for elections. He denied being part of the cartel that facilitated projects to lawmakers and insisted same were awarded to them or their proxies.

“From N40 billion missing, the probes now became extra-budgetary spending. After accusing the EIMC of embezzlement of N40 billion, nothing was substantiated. The IMC is then asked to refund monies paid for historical debts owed contractors, service providers and allowances paid to staff,” he said.

“Payment/non-payment of these contracts contributed to the face-off and the lawmakers were denying ever doing contracts associated with the NDDC.

“We are told that the lawmakers actually facilitated the projects to their constituencies, but also insisted on the contracts been awarded to them or their proxies.

“I am not part of any cartel. Instead, I have tried to eliminate this by reducing interaction between staff and contractors. Gratification had been going on as a routine procedure. Nepotism in processing of files and payments also exist. Before all these distractions, the EIMC was working seriously on this issue of people being asked to pay percentages to staff.

“In between the probes by the NASS, we tried to present the 2019 budget performance and defend the 2020 budget. A minor typographical error was noticed and we asked for 10 minutes to amend the errors, but the presentation was stepped down. The NASS has since gone on recess.”