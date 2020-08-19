Blasphemy: Shari’ah Council Asks Kano Govt To go ahead and Execute Singer

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria has asked the Kano State government to execute 22-year-old singer, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, who was found guilty of blasphemy earlier this month.

The council, in a statement released by its secretary, Nafi’u Baba-Ahmad, berated those asking for the convict to be pardoned.

It said the case is purely an Islamic affair and in consonance with the religion, culture and wishes of not only the people of Kano, but the majority of the population of Nigeria who are Muslims.

“The calls by some so-called human rights groups to pardon the culprit should not deter the state government from doing the right thing.

“The council further wishes to emphatically remind all Nigerians especially the secular human rights groups that the judgement is in line with the Supreme Court judgement,” the statement said.