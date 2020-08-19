Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Blasphemy: Shari’ah Council Asks Kano Govt To go ahead and Execute Singer

Younews Ng August 19, 2020 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 49 Views

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria has asked the Kano State government to execute 22-year-old singer, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, who was found guilty of blasphemy earlier this month.

The council, in a statement released by its secretary, Nafi’u Baba-Ahmad, berated those asking for the convict to be pardoned.

It said the case is purely an Islamic affair and in consonance with the religion, culture and wishes of not only the people of Kano, but the majority of the population of Nigeria who are Muslims.

“The calls by some so-called human rights groups to pardon the culprit should not deter the state government from doing the right thing.

“This case is purely an Islamic affair, in consonance with the religion, culture and wishes of not only the people of Kano, but the majority of the population of Nigeria who are Muslims.

“The council further wishes to emphatically remind all Nigerians especially the secular human rights groups that the judgement is in line with the Supreme Court judgement,” the statement said.

