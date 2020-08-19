Osun gov condoles with Iwo monarch over mum’s death

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the State of Osun was in Iwo, to commiserate with Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, over the death of his mother, Princess (Alhaja) Suwebat Amope Alimi (Nee Akanbi).

At the 8th day Fidau Prayer, Oyetola noted that Mama lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation and was a mother to all, adding that she would be greatly missed and remembered for her strong moral values, generosity, and love for humanity.

He urged the family and indigenes of Iwoland to immortalise the matriarch by promoting her values and prayed God to grant the soul of the nonagenarian peaceful rest.

Delivering his sermon, Sheikh Muhydeen Ajani Bello, urged Nigerians to always fear Allah in their dealings with people.

Specifically, he admonished those whose parents are still alive, especially their mother, to take care of them, saying the mother’s prayers will go a long way to shape their destinies in life.

Fielding questions from journalists, the governor further said those whose parents are alive must learn how to celebrate them while alive and not wait till after their death and then begin to throw parties.

He thanked God for making the fixing of Osogbo-Iwo road a reality during his tenure. He appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari and Works Minister, Babatunde Raji Fasola for their support in that regard.

Earlier, Oluwo who described Oyetola as a very prudent manager of scarce resources, thanked him for gracing the occasion and for fulfilling his promise to fix the Osogbo-Iwo road.