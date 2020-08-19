Oyo police CP roars: ‘Heads will roll over serial killer’s escape

The Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Nwachukwu Enwonwu on Monday vowed that heads would roll over the escape of a suspected serial killer in Akinyele area of Ibadan, Sunday Shodipe.

The commissioner who said the police was already investigating the matter disclosed that two policemen – an inspector and one other officer – have already been arrested over the matter.

He made the disclosure when members of the Oyo chapter of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) visited him on Monday evening to protest Shodipe’s escape .

Shodipe had been arrested in connection with killings of Barakat Bello, Azeezat Shomuyiwa, and five -year-old Mujeeb.

The journalists demanded explanations on how such a suspected criminal escaped without any punitive action taken against men and officers of the Command.

Enwonwu, who welcomed The leader of the team, Babalola to his office, disclosed that an inspector and one other officer, whose identities he failed to reveal, had been arrested.

He said they were undergoing orderly room trial.

He said the proceedings for their involvement started on Monday morning, assuring reporters and the public there would be no cover-up.

The escape of the suspect has attracted several condemnations from many citizens.

But Enwonwu assured that the police would do everything to ensure re-arrest of the suspect.

“We will do everything to ensure that Oyo state is crime free,” he assured.

The journalists told the Police Commissioner that they were disturbed with the news of the suspect’s escape.

He urged the Commissioner to ensure that his men perform their duties in line with the laid down rules and regulations.