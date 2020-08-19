Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Zenith bank picks new set of winners this Friday

Get ready for the #ZenithBetaLifePromo raffle draw!

A new set of winners will be announced on Friday the 21st of August, 2020.

Don’t miss out this time. Simply visit- www.zenith.com/betalife to be part of the promo.

#ZenithBank #StayWinning

To qualify for the #ZenithBetaLifePromo simply:

1. Open a Zenith Bank account.
2. Fund your account with a minimum of N5,000 for the period.
3. Request and collect a Zenith Bank Debit Card (virtual or physical).
4. Download and register on the Zenith Bank Mobile App or register for *966# EazyBanking.

*Terms and Conditions apply.
*Open to new and existing customers

For more information, visit- www.zenithbank.com/betalife

