Zenith bank picks new set of winners this Friday

Get ready for the #ZenithBetaLifePromo raffle draw!
A new set of winners will be announced on Friday the 21st of August, 2020.
Don’t miss out this time. Simply visit- www.zenith.com/betalife to be part of the promo.
#ZenithBank #StayWinning
To qualify for the #ZenithBetaLifePromo simply:
1. Open a Zenith Bank account.
2. Fund your account with a minimum of N5,000 for the period.
3. Request and collect a Zenith Bank Debit Card (virtual or physical).
4. Download and register on the Zenith Bank Mobile App or register for *966# EazyBanking.
*Terms and Conditions apply.
*Open to new and existing customers
For more information, visit- www.zenithbank.com/betalife