40-ft container siezed, from new smugglers route for Tramadol

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted a 40-ft container loaded with Tramadol and other banned medicines at Brawal Terminal in Lagos.

This was made known in a statement by Principal Staff Officer, Public Affairs, of the agency, Jonah Achema, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Tramadol is one of the medicines banned in the country.

In the statement, Chairman, NDLEA, Col. Muhammad Abdallah (Retd) said, “police detectives in Apapa Area Command of Lagos State intercepted a 40-foot container laden with drugs suspected to be Tramadol and codeine on August 6.

The container was intercepted on water and taken to a bonded terminal in Apapa.

“NDLEA’s investigation further revealed another 40-foot container. This joint examination revealed 255 cartons of different types of Tramadol and other banned medicines.

“The NDLEA investigation further revealed that the Tramadol is manufactured in Pakistan which is a new discovery to the agency because previous Tramadol was manufactured in India.

“This is of global interest. Drug trafficking is one of the vices fueling insecurity across the country.

“Abdallah observes that this investigation is a major breakthrough for the agency revealing the new route for movement of Tramadol into Nigeria which is from Pakistan via Europe (Hamburg) to Nigeria.