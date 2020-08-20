Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

8 pupils writing WASSCE in Gombe, Kwara isolation centres

August 20, 2020

Eight pupils are writing the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) in isolation centres in Gombe and Kwara States.

Seven of them from Government Girls’ College, Doma, Gombe State, have tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19), while one female student is from Kwara.

The Federal Government had permitted schools to reopen partially on August 4 for graduating classes to write their examinations.

Speaking on Wednesday, Habu Dahiru, commissioner for education, said the government had conducted 1,100 tests on the final-year students following their resumption.

On Monday, an unnamed student of Government Science Secondary School (GSSS) in the state wrote his first paper for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) from the isolation centre.

