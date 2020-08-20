Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

8 Workers Test Positive For COVID-19 in Ogun Vasity Teaching Hospital

August 20, 2020

The management of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) has confirmed that eight of its laboratory workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Chief Medical Director of the teaching hospital, Dr Peter Adefuye, who confirmed this, denied reports that 20 workers had tested positive for the virus.

Dr Adefuye blamed initial reports on people bent on denting the image of the present administration in Ogun State and the efforts of the hospital to manage the pandemic.

More than eight of the laboratory workers had voluntarily had the test but only eight tested positive for the virus.

All those who tested positive are asymptomatic and they have been asked to self-isolate in line with the World Health Organisation and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control guidelines, according to Dr Adefuye.

