Covid cases rise, as School & airport open

August 20, 2020

In Nigeria, Wednesday’s Covid 19 figure is 176 higher than the number of cases reported the previous day, but more patients have continued to recover from the virus.

Latest data from the nation’s health agency indicates that 470 more people have been successfully treated and discharged from various isolation centres in the country.

Nigeria’s total recovery figure stands at 37,304, representing 73.88 per cent of the total number of cases confirmed so far.

As of 11:40 on Wednesday, the country has 12,452 active cases of COVID-19 with 985 deaths recorded so far from each state of the Federation and the FCT.

The recent increase in the number of cases comes at a time when the government is gradually easing the restrictions earlier put in place to curb the spread of the disease.

These include the reopening of schools for students in exit classes, as well as the resumption of domestic flights and scheduled reopening of airports for international flight operations.

