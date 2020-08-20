Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Exceed 50,000 As Death Toll Hits 985

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria has surpassed the 50,000 mark.

Although the nation has recorded lower numbers of new infections recently, the figure witnessed a sudden jump on Wednesday with the discovery of 593 more COVID-19 cases.

In its latest update on the disease, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) – which is the agency saddled with the responsibility of compiling figures reported – puts the total number of cases at 50,488.

The cases were recorded from 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Of the new cases reported, Plateau took the lead with 186 more infections and is trailed by Lagos and the FCT, where 172 and 62 new cases were recorded respectively.

Others are Oyo – 27, Delta – 25, Rivers – 20, Ondo – 19, Edo – 18, Kaduna – 17, Enugu – 12, Akwa Ibom – 10, Ogun – seven, Abia – six, Gombe – six, Kano – three, and Osun – three.