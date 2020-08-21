Buhari appoints Daniel Amokachi Special Assistant on Sports

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed former Super Eagles forward and assistant coach, Daniel Amokachi Special Assistant on Sports.

Amokachi was earlier in the year appointed Nigeria Football Ambassador before the latest appointment which will see the former Everton star advising Mr. President on Sports Matters.

Praising President for the decision, sports analysts are saying : Perhaps Mr. President saw the need to fix a round peg in a round hole by employing the experience of Da Bull to bear on Sports. This has been the clarion call cum gospel preached by stakeholders over the years.

With someone who has seen it all in sports talking about an ex-international of high repute around or within the presidency, sports will not suffer like we are witnessing today.

The greatest problem of sports in Nigeria is that the right persons are not allowed to administer sports by way of appointing them as Sports Ministers. The excuse that mischief makers will always give is that top or excellent ex-international or athlete does not guarantee that the person can manage sports or excel as a sports administrator.

It is good that Mr. President is departing from this unproductive and timid reasoning of many. It is now up to Amokachi to assert himself and bring his experience to bear on his appointment. If he succeeds then, he would have made a bold case for his colleagues just as he would have justified Mr. President’s reasoning and decision.

Amokachi should reach out to all especially his colleagues in various fields of sports not just football. He must talk to technocrats, sponsors, marketers and experts in various areas of sports to help revive this ailing sector.

Da Bull tell Mr. President that we must return sports back to schools to help discover talents at the grassroots. Tell Mr. President that we need a National Sports Trust Fund where at least a percentage of profit from multinational corporation will be paid to boost sports development.

Tell Mr. President that we need a Sports Policy as a working tool and foundation to create avenues of rewarding athletes and encouraging or boosting their morale. An athlete should know what he or she stands to get for winning gold, silver or bronze in any international meet say Olympic Games.

Tell Mr. President that sports is big business. It is taking in foreign exchange for most countries like Brazil which has made so much in and from football. The NBA is bringing in billions to America. Table Tennis is stronghold of China. We once stood tall in boxing, weightlifting, athletics and wrestling. Nigeria can make huge money from sports as a way of diversifying the economy which is so dependent on oil and gas.

Tell Mr. President that with an enabling environment, top notch funding, great investment on infrastructure and adequate management, sports will take in money for the country. The paltry N3bn annual budget for sports is not enough. It has not driven the sector anywhere. We must up our antics and game if we hope to feed fat on or through sports like other great sports loving nation’s.

Tell Mr. President that our youths are ever willing to write the name of the country in gold. All over the world Nigerians are ruling in sports. From Anthony Joshua in boxing (though a British citizen) to Israel Adesanya and Kamarudeen Usman in kickboxing to scores of footballers spread across Europe’s big leagues especially in those born in England…what about athletes dominating the track and field world who have taken up citizenship of other countries…

We can rebuild and make Nigeria great again through sports. Sports is the only unifying force binding Nigerians. Every leader worth his office must take sports serious. Thank you, Your Excellency Mr. President for this bold step and good appointment. We pray you do same in other sectors. Place round pegs in round holes