FG impounds Angolan passenger plane in Lagos

August 21, 2020

The Federal Government has impounded a Boeing 777 jumbo plane belonging to the Angolan government at the Lagos airport for flying illegally into Nigeria.

The government grounded the passengers-laden plane and subsequently impounded it, shortly after touching down in the country on Wednesday afternoon.

The jumbo jet belongs to Angola Airlines, a state-owned airline and flag carrier of the Angolan government.

It was learnt that the plane flew into the country without the requisite and mandatory approvals from the Nigerian authorities.

