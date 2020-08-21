Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

NBA Removes Kaduna Gov, El-Rufai as Speaker at AGC 2020

Younews Ng August 21, 2020

The National Executive Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA NEC has voted to remove the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nisir El-Rufai from the speakers at its Annual General Conference, NBA AGC 2020

The National Executive Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association at its ongoing meeting on Thursday resolved that the invitation to the Kaduna State Governor, H.E. Nasir El-Rufai by the 2020 Annual General Conference Planning committee be withdrawn and decision communicated to the Governor.

Malam El-Rufai inclusion as a speaker at the conference caused an uproar among lawyers with hundreds of lawyers signing an online petition against it.

The NEC voted to withdraw the invitation already extended to the governor for failing in his duties as Kaduna Governor, and particularly his statement around the Southern Kaduna Security Crisis.

