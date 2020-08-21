News Analysis: Covid-19 underscore importance of video communication

Whether you like it or not the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has shown how important video is to communicating staying in touch with your customers and keeping in touch with each other. From zoom conferences, WhatsApp video calls to streaming.

One thing is for sure – Video is Going Live: Live video streaming services are growing in popularity not only to social media sites, but broadcasters and businesses across the world have now latched on to it. Research indicates live streaming encourages more audience engagement and retains viewers longer than prerecorded video. More importantly, people can now communicate with each other Live from even the remotest parts of the world, enhancing experiences and sharing the most intimate moments.

Video is also now a one on one platform. We are now discovering the full use of video on our smartphones. From all levels we are realising we can nuture, develop and sustain customer communications through personalized video messages. Many are now using this approach in their business strategy such as following up on inquiries, offering content, delivering support, simply saying thank you.

Video is now Search-Friendly: With artificial intelligence, the use of closed captions, and language translations, video content is more searchable and accessible. AI can transcribe audio tracks of video with voice recognition for instance. Google has also recently announced the addition of video previews to the video carousel that appears in search results. So its there you can look for it, find it and experience it.

Hopefully, businesses and organisations in Nigeria will hook up to the potential of how video can transform their businesses. And, more importantly embrace it by ensuring they work with companies who can walk with them to develop a video strategy.