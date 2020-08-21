Police place N.5m on suspected Oyo serial killer’s head

The Oyo State Police Command has announced its resolve to reward any member of the public who can provide useful information that will lead to the arrest of Sunday Shodipe, the 19-year-old suspected serial killer, who allegedly escaped from police custody.

Shodipe is the prime suspect in the killings of some residents of the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

News of his alleged escape on Sunday generated public criticisms and protest by some aggrieved youths in Ibadan.

The police declared the suspect wanted in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday by the state Police Public Reactions Officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, titled, ‘Handsome reward of N500,000: Sunday Shodipe, 19 years. A suspected serial killer at Akinyele Local Government Area.’

The statement read in part, “The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, wishes to state that the reward of N500,000 awaits whoever gives useful information for the arrest of the suspected serial killer at the Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, Sunday Shodipe, 19, who was arrested and paraded at the Oyo State Police Command Headquarters on July 17, but later escaped from custody on August 11.

“The general public is hereby implored to arrest and immediately hand him over to the nearest police station for necessary action. Kindly give it a repeated broadcast, please.”