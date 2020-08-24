Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Death Toll Crosses 1,000, Total Cases Now 52,227

Younews Ng August 24, 2020

The number of fatalities recorded so far from coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria has surpassed the 1,000 mark – about six months after the country reported its first cases in February.

Data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) indicated that 1,002 people have lost the battle to COVID-19 in the country.

The figure reported by the NCDC in its latest update on the disease on Sunday shows that five more people infected with COVID-19 died in the last 24 hours.

In a late-night tweet, the nation’s health agency announced 322 new cases of coronavirus – a figure which was 279 lower than that of the previous day.

The cases were reported from 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), bringing Nigeria’s total infections to 52,227

Lagos-130
Bauchi-36
FCT-25
Edo-17
Bayelsa-14
Ogun-14
Oyo-14
Anambra-13
Kaduna-12
Ondo-11
Abia-10
Osun-6
Plateau-5
Kwara-5
Kano-4
Ebonyi-3
Sokoto-2
Borno-1

52,227 confirmed
38,945 discharged
1,002 deaths

