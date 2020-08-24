Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Breaking : Lagos Health commissioner contracts Coronavirus!

August 24, 2020

Subsequent to close contact with persons feeling unwell and testing positive for the COVID-19 infection, the Honorable Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has tested positive for the virus. Professor Abayomi became aware of his status following the required testing protocol of contact tracing procedures.
However, he is doing well with no symptoms. Adhering to the protocol of the homebased strategy in Lagos State, the Honorable Commissioner will be isolating in his home for the next 14 days but will continue to discharge his duties both as the Deputy Incident Commander of the Incident Command System for COVID-19 and most especially, as the Honorable Commissioner for Health.

Our prayers are with him and his family during his period of isolation.

Gbenga Omotoso
Commissioner for Information and Strategy

