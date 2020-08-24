Calm Down : OreofeOluwa Signs Multimillion Deal as Brand Ambassador.

Yes , mummy has calmed down as Oreofeoluwa’s famous admonition has fetched a multimillion Naira deal as a brand ambassador for an Abuja based Property Development and Real Estate Company.

OreofeOluwa Lawal-Babalola became an instant social media celebrity after a video where he was admonishing his mum to calm down before administering a punishment for an infraction he committed went viral.

The Calm Down boy has also met with Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu with many opportunities still in the offing .