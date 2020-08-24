Colleges of Education Senior Staff laments insecurity, urges govt

By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

The country is facing both economic and political vicissitudes that terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other social-cultural challenges are order of the day that Nigerians cannot sleep with two eyes closed.

Worried by these ugly developments in the country, the Senior Staff Union in Colleges of Education, Nigeria (SSUCOEN) had condemned and frowned at the rising spate of insecurity across the country and urged the government to do more in containing the situation.

In a Communique signed by the National President Danladi Ali Msheliza and National Secretary Comrade Nwenyi Leo Isioma at the 30th Special National Delegates Conference held at B.O. Ukeje Building in Abuja which was made available to Journalists in Gombe.

They are lamenting that government is not doing enough to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerian workers, most especially Colleges of Education sub-sector, arising from Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to the triple situation, the Union called on government to come up with measures to cushion the hardship occasioned by the pandemic, on Nigerian workers and urged them to ensure provision of safety and preventive measures, and guidelines for possible re-opening of Colleges in the country .

Now, parents and students have suffered untold hardship caused by the pandemic.

On the lingering challenges associated with IPPIS, the Conference expressed its displeasure over the prolonged irregularities occasioned by IPPIS.

It is immediately calling the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) to look into the constraints of IPPIS Department, with the view to addressing the persistent irregularities

It further called on the Management of Colleges to urgently appoint IPPIS Desk Officers, in line with the recommendations of the Technical Committee on the implementation of IPPIS.

The Union also frowned at the National Assembly to urgently expedite action on the amendments of the Acts establishing National Commission for Colleges of Education, (NCCE) and Federal Colleges of Education, as it is the only Acts that remained un-amended in the Tertiary Education sector thereby creating bottleneck in the administration of the institutions Union.

While appreciating state governments that have implemented the approved minimum wage to workers in their states, it also expressed total displeasure on the failure of some State Governments to implement same, since April, 2019, to all staff of State Colleges of Education in their states despite the hardship faced in the country.

It has observed with dismay, the non-payment of minimum wage arrears to staff of Colleges of Education and therefore, called on government, through the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) to immediately address all identified anomalies, with a view to facilitating payment of the minimum wage arrears to Staff of Federal Colleges of Education, in the interest of industrial harmony and to avoid log- head with the relevant authorities..

The Union lamented that the non-domestication of 65 years retirement age for staff of State Colleges of Education, by some State Governments had not been documented and strongly urged the affected State Governments to ensure immediate implementation of the 65 years Retirement Age in their respective Colleges without further delay.

On the issue of mindless tax deduction, the Union observed with dismay, the implementation of the Joint Tax Board policy on tax deductions which has adversely affected salaries of its members and called on the Joint Tax Board and the National Assembly for a downward review of its Tax Policy to ameliorate the economic burden on it members.

The Union appreciated the level of discussions with government on its readiness to reabsorb and enroll members of staff of Demonstration Schools into the IPPIS platforms, as Demonstration Schools are a requirement for the graduation of NCE students in the Primary Education Studies (PES) and Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE), in all Colleges in the country.

The Union furthermore called on the Government to immediately reconstitute the Governing Councils of Federal Colleges, as their absence had created a lot of serious administrative gaps and delayed in developmental process of Colleges.

The Conference rose with a clarion call on the federal government to urgently resume the stalled renegotiation of the 2010 FGN/SSUCOEN agreement and they viewed the government’s action in stalling the renegotiation, as deliberate attempt to frustrate workers in the College of Education sector and thereby affecting the development of education in the country.

The Union demanded for immediate release of white paper on Needs Assessment Report and the 15 Billion Naira Needs Assessment Palliatives as earlier approved by President Muhammadu Buhari and the need for immediate visitation to all public Colleges by Visitation Panel.