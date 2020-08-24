JUST IN: Prof. Folasade Ogunsola Emerges As UNILAG Ag. Vice Chancellor

The Senate of the University of Lagos has elected Prof. Folasade Ogunsola as Acting Vice-Chancellor.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Services) polled 135 votes compared to Prof. Ben Oghojafor’s 31 votes.

It was gathered one vote was declared void.

A total of 167 Professors were at the Senate meeting.

Oghojafor is the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Management Services.

Ogunsola was the first woman to be the Provost College of the Medicine University of Lagos before she became DVC.

Ogunsola replaces Professor Theophilus Soyombo who was appointed as the Acting Vice Chancellor by the Babalakin led University Council following the removal of the substantive VC Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

After the outcry that greeted the crisis between Babalakin and Ogundipe , the Visitor to the University suspended both men and set up a visitation panel . He also authorised the Senate of the University to meet and elect an Acting Vice Chancellor.