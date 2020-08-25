BBNaija: Why I Became Sad After Being Evicted -Praise

Praise, the latest evicted housemate of the BBNaija show has revealed why he was sad after being shown the house’s exit door.

Praise, who’s an exotic dancer and fitness instructor, on Sunday, August 23, 2020, became the sixth housemate to be evicted from the keenly contested reality show.

He had the least number of viewer votes and it landed him in the bottom four category last week alongside TrikyTee, Wathoni, Praise, and Vee.

Praise’s eviction however left 14 housemates to compete for the N85 million grand prize.

Speaking to Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show host, after his eviction, Praise said he became sad on Sunday because he was evicted the same day he lost his brother in 2014.

His words, “I’m good. I feel blessed already. Making it to this level is great. It’s a sad moment for me already leaving the same day my younger brother died back in 2014. But all the same. I feel good.

“There’s no competition as to who I love. I love my fiancee.”