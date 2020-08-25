How Hunters, not Police found escaped killer in Ibadan

Head of Soludero Hunters, Nurein Ajijolanabai, has said that the hunters group played a significant role in the re-arrest of Shodipe.

The suspected serial killer in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, Sunday Shodipe, was re-arrested on Sunday August 23.

Ajijolaanabi said his boys led a team of policemen to the residence of the suspect’s grandma in the Bodija area of Ibadan where he was re-arrested.

Ajijolaanabi said the hunters were indifferent to the N500,000 bounty placed on the suspect.

He said he and his members were doing the job because of their desire to rid the state of criminals.

He stated, “The boy has mentioned some names and the police and my boys are searching for those he mentioned.”

“We are not even asking the police for the N500,000 bounty, but we won’t reject it if they give us. We are doing what we are doing because we want our communities to be free of criminals.”

“The DPO of the Ojoo Police Station contacted us and some of our boys led them to where he was re-arrested at Bodija.”

Recall that five persons were killed in June in the Akinyele LGA and the CP relocated to the area. Subsequent to that, Shodipe and others were arrested.

The suspect narrated how a herbalist used to send him to kill, adding that he attacked his victims with a shovel.

The suspect, who was kept at the Mokola Police Station following a court order, escaped on August 11.

The CP had said earlier that an Inspector who was not on duty opened the cell and brought out the suspect to take his bath from where he disappeared.