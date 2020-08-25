Hushpuppi’s Girlfriend Amirah Dyme Picks A New Man

The alleged girlfriend of Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abbas popularly known as Hushpuppi, Amirah Dyme has dumped him for another man.

According to report gathered, Dyme and Hushpuppi have been dating in Dubai where they met each other before the alleged internet fraudster was arrested.

The girlfriend of the alleged internet fraudster is also an Instagram model.

Recall that Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai a few months ago for money laundering and internet fraud and had since been transferred to a correctional facility in the US.

Just a few days after Hushpuppi was arrested, Amirah Dyme threw shade at him for “stealing” the money used to sponsor his extravagant lifestyle.

However, she has dumped the alleged internet fraudster for another man.

She wrote, “I’d never make him choose between me and his PlayStation. I’m just gon hurt myself.”