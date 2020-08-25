Lagos Assembly Summons Sanwoolu’s CoS, Others Over Usage of Helicopters

The Lagos State House of Assembly has summoned the Chief of Staff to Governor Babajide Sanwoolu of the state, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Commissioner For Special Duties and management of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) over the whereabouts of the three helicopters belonging to the state government.

Raising the under Matter of Urgent Public Importance during plenary on Monday 24th August, 2020, the Chief Whip of the Assembly, Hon. Mojisola Miranda stated that the offices and MDAs in-charge of the helicopters should be written to and that the Assembly should know the agreement between the state government and Caverton Helicopters that is managing the helicopters.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa pointed out that the helicopters were meant for dual purposes, and that they were meant to be used for security purposes and for commercial purposes.

Obasa emphasised that the House should just try to know what has accrued to the state from the helicopters so far, saying that this was the first time the Assembly would be talking about the equipment.

“What we have said so far has nothing to do with the image of the state or the Assembly. What the Chief Whip has done is not too much. We need to know what has happened to the helicopters,” he said.

In his contribution, Hon. Rotimi Olowo (Shomolu 1) said that the House approved the purchase of two helicopters during the era of former governor Babatunde Raji Fashola,

Olowo added that a commissioner told the House then that they had an agreement with Caverton Nigeria Limited to operate the helicopters so that the state government would make some money from the operations.

He revealed that one helicopter was bought under former governor Akinwunmi Ambode making it three, and that it was important to know how they had been managed so far and where the money.

On his part, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti Osa 2) said that the issue was very germaine, and that the money that is used to fund the operation of the helicopters goes through Special Duties.