Agony of a Mother : She sent her son to learn in Cyprus ,He was Murdered

Justice Amina Ahmad Bello of the Kaduna State Judiciary is in agony. She is mourning the death of a dear son. Ibraheem Khaleel her 25 year old son was killed in mysterious circumstances in Cyprus where he was a third year Civil Engineering student of Girne American University in Girne (Kyrenia), Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

She narrated how her son was allegedly murdered and covered up by the authorities in Northern Cyprus as welll as the University authorities claiming it was a suicide mission having fallen from a seven-storey building.

She insisted that the report be investigated and all those found culpable be prosecuted as there was nothing to show that her son committed suicide.

Justice Bello told Abike Dabiri Chairman if the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission that before she was told about the death of her son , he called her expressing fears about his safety within the University .

Justice Bello said hours before the boy died, he sent her a WhatsApp message that ” Mama, Please I want to come back home. Wallahi if i stay here, I will just die here without anybody batting an eyelash. I just need to come back home. Mama please try to understand that this isn’t a place for me”.

She alleged that it is possible some of the killed Nigerian students vital organs were harvested as her son’s stomach was opened and sutured when the corpse was finally released.

“I don’t believe it was an accident or a suicide as i went to Cyprus barely 24 hours it happened and got to the mortuary where there was no scratch or wound on his body.

I suspected foul play that my son was killed as the school was non- challant in breaking the news to me on my arrival there”

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has demanded that justice must be served accordingly on the sudden death of a 25-year old Nigerian student in Northern Cyprus, Mr Ibrahim Khaleel Bello and others killed in such mysterious circumstances in the country.

Dabiri-Erewa called on parents to be weary of sending their wards to Northern Cyprus as the country is not recognized by the United Nations except the Republic of Turkey, adding that Nigeria has no diplomatic ties with that country.

She insisted that the Country should be blacklisted given the preponderance of Nigerian Students who have died mysteriously in that country without any prosecution or compensation whatsoever.

She assured the delegation led by Justice Bello, that NIDCOM will work with the Ministry of Justice, Nigerian Mission in Turkey and other relevant agencies to ensure justice is done , saying “ the death of Ibrahim khaleel Bello should be a tipping point to end the continuous killings of Nigerian students in that Country.”

Dabiri-Erewa reiterated her appeals to Nigerian parents to desist in sending their children to Northern Cyprus for any studies as most of the courses are not accredited and they end up killing the children., many of them unreported .

“The time has come for us to blacklist all these Universities in Northern Cyprus and advise our students from seeking any form of admission there as it portends danger to their life and future”, she said.

She added that the office of the Attorney General of the Federation has already reported the matter to Interpol for further investigation.

The late Ibrahim Khaleel Bello was among about 100 Nigerians killed and murdered in mysterious circumstances from 2016 to 2020 without prosecuting any of the assailants.

Other victims include, Kennedy Taomwabwa Dede, 28, student of Eastern Mediterranean University and was killed on Feb. 1, 2018, Walshak Augustine Ngok, a student of Marine Engineering at Near East University, murdered on April 19, 2019.

Others were Gabriel Soriwei, a first year student of Electrical Electronics of Cyprus International University, Nicosia, Osabanjo Adeola Owoyale, 33, went missing and found dead on July 1, 2019.

The list include Augustine Wallies killed on April 19, 2019, Stanley Eteimo, 28 years, Hassan Babatunde, 28, murdered, Temitayo Adigun, killed, Kubiat Abasi Abraham Okon, 24, killed, Oziegbe Gospower Airekugose and Olasubomi Ope among others not reported.