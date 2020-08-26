Another deal for Calm Down boy

Media Women Forum begins campaign to end domestic violence against children. Oreofeoluwa Babalola “mummy calm down boy” is the Ambassador for the campaign.

Almost on a weekly basis there are reports and photographs of cruelly wounded or injured children especially domestic servants who poverty have forced into child labor.

Some of the children live with the wound. Some die with it.

We are therefore joining our voices to tackle domestic violence on children. This is not only important for the child well being but also for healthy communities and society.

Media Women Forum comprises senior female Journalists, Editors, Media Owners, Ace Broadcasters, and Journalism Lecturers.

It was founded to champion the cause of women and children.